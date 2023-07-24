Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $7.40 at HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

