TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Down to $3.65

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.41. TeraWulf shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 809,541 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 80.23% and a negative net margin of 375.21%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 107.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 154.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,730,128 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 295.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.