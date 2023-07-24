Terra (LUNA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $62.62 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Terra has a market capitalization of $202.91 million and approximately $62.62 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 329,899,425 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

