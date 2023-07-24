Terra (LUNA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $62.62 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Terra has a market capitalization of $202.91 million and approximately $62.62 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008804 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002815 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001002 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002476 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001037 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 329,899,425 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
