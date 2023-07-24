TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $157.75 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $157.75 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,456,746 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,378,473 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.