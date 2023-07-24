Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Underperform Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their underperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $150.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $824.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

