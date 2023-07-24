The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,123,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $51,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.11. 1,655,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

