The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 473,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 314,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.81. 694,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.51 and a 200 day moving average of $337.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock worth $659,825,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.