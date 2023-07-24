The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

