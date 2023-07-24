The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
