The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s (LSXMK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. 246,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,353,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,805 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

