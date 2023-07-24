The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $67.96. The company had a trading volume of 168,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $90.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.