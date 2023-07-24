ThetaDrop Hits One Day Trading Volume of $226,604.89 (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and $226,604.89 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

