TMC the metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,556 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical volume of 3,176 call options.

TMC the metals Trading Down 19.7 %

Shares of TMC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. 5,908,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,294. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMC the metals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

In other news, Director Andrei Karkar bought 3,997,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TMC the metals by 46.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Further Reading

