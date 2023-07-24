Tobam Boosts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tobam lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5,878.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $17.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,383.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,114. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,392.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,284.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $994.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

