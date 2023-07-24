Tobam Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tobam increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 3.0% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tobam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $45,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 29.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 54.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in General Mills by 8.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 540,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,692. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

