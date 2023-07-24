Tobam Has $24.34 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tobam increased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Assurant comprises 1.6% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tobam owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $24,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $130.58. 35,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,159. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.