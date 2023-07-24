Tobam Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7,570.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,994 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EQT by 25.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after purchasing an additional 784,243 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $658,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 898.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 2,089,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,611,974. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

