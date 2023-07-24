Tobam Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tobam increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1,648.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,605,000 after buying an additional 333,987 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

LPLA stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.11. 105,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

