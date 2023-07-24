Tobam Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tobam cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,476 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.21% of J. M. Smucker worth $35,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.84. 94,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,664. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -438.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

