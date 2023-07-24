Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Tobam raised its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in RB Global were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,586,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,001.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,307,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,076,000 after purchasing an additional 880,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA remained flat at $63.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 99,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,576. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

