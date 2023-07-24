Tobam Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.06 on Monday, hitting $730.57. 89,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $739.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.