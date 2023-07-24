Toroso Investments LLC Has $126.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,232,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,625 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 4.2% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned 2.15% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $126,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 603,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87.

