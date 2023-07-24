Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $256.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

