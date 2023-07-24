Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $256.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.50.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.56. The company had a trading volume of 147,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
