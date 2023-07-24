Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 448.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.24.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $215.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

