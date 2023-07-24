Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.6 %

TRT opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

