Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

