True Capital Management Buys 5,909 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

True Capital Management grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,755 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $267,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,959 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 492,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 224,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.