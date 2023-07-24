True Capital Management Invests $208,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

NKE opened at $109.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

