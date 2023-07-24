True Capital Management Invests $239,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

True Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $164.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

