True Capital Management Makes New $293,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $10,199,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a PE ratio of 482.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

