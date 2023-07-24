True Capital Management Purchases 308 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

True Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $205.99 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.77.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

