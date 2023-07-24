True Capital Management Reduces Stake in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

True Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management owned 0.51% of VanEck Gaming ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJK. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2,210.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 222,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Gaming ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gaming ETF alerts:

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK opened at $46.05 on Monday. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.