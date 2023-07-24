True Capital Management Trims Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

True Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. True Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.25 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
