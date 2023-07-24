Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $62.26

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.26, but opened at $60.82. Twilio shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 726,845 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.12.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.