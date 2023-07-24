Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 8,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 58,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Specifically, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $30,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,535.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,900 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $30,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,535.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,717 shares of company stock worth $1,188,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $649.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

