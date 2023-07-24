Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.31.

NYSE UBER opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

