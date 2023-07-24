UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,273,000 after buying an additional 154,819 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 108.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.