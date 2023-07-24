Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $217.46. 709,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

