United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stephens

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCBI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

United Community Banks stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

