United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

