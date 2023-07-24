Unizen (ZCX) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Unizen (ZCX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Unizen has a market cap of $37.38 million and approximately $955,350.42 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unizen has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.