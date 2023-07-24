Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by True Capital Management

True Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. True Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

