Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 368,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 110,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,432. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

