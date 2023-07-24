Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Decreased by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.5% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $448.50. 97,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

