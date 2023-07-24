Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Decreased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 442,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,837. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

