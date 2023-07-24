Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 8.5% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNQ opened at $86.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

