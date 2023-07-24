Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,664,000 after buying an additional 1,204,402 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after buying an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after buying an additional 655,629 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

