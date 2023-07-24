Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.4% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $225.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58. The firm has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

