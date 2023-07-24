Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by True Capital Management

True Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of True Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. True Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $146.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.00.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

