Vawter Financial Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Vawter Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.76. 157,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,092. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

