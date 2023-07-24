Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 16% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $83.64 million and $10.61 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,141.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00307018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00814092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00553098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00062165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00122179 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,493,432 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.